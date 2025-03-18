Île-de-France Mobilités organizes reimbursement campaigns, which are listed on its official website. Before making a request, check that it appears in the Navigo Customer Compensation Area.

To ensure the security of your refund request, follow these precautions:

Check the URL of the site : Make sure the address contains "iledefrance-mobilites.fr" before entering your personal information. Be wary of sites with similar addresses, mistakes or unusual characters.

from the address. They contain at least the reference number of your application. Beware of spelling mistakes, alarming or overly urgent messages, which are possible signs of fraud. Never click on a suspicious link received by email or SMS: If you receive a message that an action related to your refund request is required and you have any doubts, do not click on suspicious links. Access your personal space directly by typing iledefrance-mobilites.fr in the address bar of your browser, log in with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, then check the "Manage my account" section of the Compensation Area to track your requests and check if any actions are required.

If you think you have been a victim of fraud, report it immediately via the www.cybermalveillance.gouv.fr platform.

Find more information on how to recognize our emails in our article "Alert: fraudulent emails sent to Navigo subscribers".