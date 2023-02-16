Alert: fraudulent emails sent to Navigo subscribers
Several of our Navigo subscribers have received fraudulent emails that can take several forms :
- An email with the subject line "Navigo - Subscription suspended" asking to regulate a payment,
- Or an email about our compensation campaigns asking you to fill out a file with your personal information to get your refund.
These emails are scams (also known as phishing or phishing on the Internet), to illegally extract money.
What is phishing?
Phishing has become very common in recent years.
It is an online scam technique, which consists of deceiving the recipient of an email by making him believe that he is communicating with a known entity (his bank, a public institution or even... Île-de-France Mobilités) in order to obtain personal information from the recipient such as bank details, login credentials, identity documents to steal money.
Small reminders in case of attempted fraud
- Never click on links in a suspicious email asking you for money or your personal information,
- Always log in to your account via the official website or the application, never from an email,
- Always check the spelling of the email address that is writing to you.
How does Île-de-France Mobilités contact you in the event of non-payment?
First by SMS
An SMS is first sent to the customer asking him to contact the Customer Relations Center.
Examples of messages:
- For Navigo subscriptions : please contact us on 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call)
- For imagine R subscriptions : please contact us on 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call)
By email
An email is then sent to inform the customer of the status of his contract and the steps to be taken.
Example:
- Your last payment was rejected. To avoid having your card pass blocked, please contact us at: 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call)
On your personal space
In the event of non-payment and if you have received an email or a text message, the payment problem is also notified on your personal customer space on I manage my card.
At the box office
You can also check the status of your season ticket at the counter with a carrier agency.
Any other solicitation you may receive on our behalf is an attempt at fraud.
What are the communication methods of Île-de-France Mobilités for a compensation campaign?
All compensation campaigns are carried out only online and from this platform.
Any other emails asking you to provide personal information to obtain compensation are fraudulent.
Île-de-France Mobilités files a complaint to protect its subscribers from fraud
To protect you from fraud and alert the vigilance of the authorities, Île-de-France Mobilités systematically files a complaint for each attempt at fraud.