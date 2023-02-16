Alert: fraudulent emails sent to Navigo subscribers

Several of our Navigo subscribers have received fraudulent emails that can take several forms :

An email with the subject line " Navigo - Subscription suspended " asking to regulate a payment,

" asking to regulate a payment, Or an email about our compensation campaigns asking you to fill out a file with your personal information to get your refund.

These emails are scams (also known as phishing or phishing on the Internet), to illegally extract money.

What is phishing?

Phishing has become very common in recent years.

It is an online scam technique, which consists of deceiving the recipient of an email by making him believe that he is communicating with a known entity (his bank, a public institution or even... Île-de-France Mobilités) in order to obtain personal information from the recipient such as bank details, login credentials, identity documents to steal money.