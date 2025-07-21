Once you have received confirmation of your subscription, you can update your pass:

On your phone: from the Ile-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers;

On vending machines at RATP stations or Transilien SNCF stations;

At the ticket offices, points of sale and sales agencies of the RATP and Transilien SNCF carriers.

How do I top up my plan on my phone?

Prerequisites: check if your phone allows you to top up the pass: Which phones allow you to top up a Navigo pass?

From the Ile-de-France Mobilités app

In the "Purchase" menu.

Click on "On my Navigo pass" and then place your pass against the back of the phone to view its contents.

On iPhones, you need to click "Read My Pass" before presenting the pass at the top of the phone.

On iPhones, you need to click "Read My Pass" before presenting the pass at the top of the phone. Accept the pending operation by clicking "Finalize".

How do I successfully read a Navigo pass with my phone?