How do I subscribe by mail? And where can I find a paper form?

Updated on Jul 21 2025

You can subscribe or renew your imagine R package by mail (except for imagine R Junior, available online only):

  • if your package is financed by a third-party payer;
  • if you wish to pay in cash by cheque;
  • if you do not have access to the Internet from a computer or your mobile phone.

1. Get the form

Pick up a subscription form (while stocks last) at the carriers' sales offices, RATP points of sale and Navigo SNCF Service Desks.

2. Include supporting documents

  • Recent passport photo: frontal, bareheaded, on a neutral background, and 35 x 45 mm format. Not required for renewal.
  • Proof of enrolment or schooling stamped by the school for the upcoming school year. Mandatory for those over 16 years old. Must be in French, mentioning surnames/first names and the current school year.
  • Means of payment.
  • Scholarship coupon (for scholarship students only): the full notification can be requested by the imagine R Agency only if the scholarship certificate of the imagine R form is provided.

As part of additional checks , you may be asked for other documents.

3. Send the complete file

  • Shipping address:
    Imagine R Agency
    TSA 94444
    977213 AVON CEDEX
4. You will be notified by mail of the validation of your file

Allow a maximum of 21 days.