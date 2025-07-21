How do I subscribe by mail? And where can I find a paper form?
You can subscribe or renew your imagine R package by mail (except for imagine R Junior, available online only):
- if your package is financed by a third-party payer;
- if you wish to pay in cash by cheque;
- if you do not have access to the Internet from a computer or your mobile phone.
1. Get the form
Pick up a subscription form (while stocks last) at the carriers' sales offices, RATP points of sale and Navigo SNCF Service Desks.
2. Include supporting documents
- Recent passport photo: frontal, bareheaded, on a neutral background, and 35 x 45 mm format. Not required for renewal.
- Proof of enrolment or schooling stamped by the school for the upcoming school year. Mandatory for those over 16 years old. Must be in French, mentioning surnames/first names and the current school year.
- Means of payment.
- Scholarship coupon (for scholarship students only): the full notification can be requested by the imagine R Agency only if the scholarship certificate of the imagine R form is provided.
As part of additional checks , you may be asked for other documents.
3. Send the complete file
- Shipping address:
Imagine R Agency
TSA 94444
977213 AVON CEDEX
4. You will be notified by mail of the validation of your file
Allow a maximum of 21 days.