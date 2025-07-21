You can subscribe or renew your imagine R package by mail (except for imagine R Junior, available online only):

if your package is financed by a third-party payer;

if you wish to pay in cash by cheque;

if you do not have access to the Internet from a computer or your mobile phone.

1. Get the form

Pick up a subscription form (while stocks last) at the carriers' sales offices, RATP points of sale and Navigo SNCF Service Desks.

2. Include supporting documents

Recent passport photo: frontal, bareheaded, on a neutral background, and 35 x 45 mm format. Not required for renewal.

Proof of enrolment or schooling stamped by the school for the upcoming school year. Mandatory for those over 16 years old. Must be in French, mentioning surnames/first names and the current school year.

Means of payment.

Scholarship coupon (for scholarship students only): the full notification can be requested by the imagine R Agency only if the scholarship certificate of the imagine R form is provided.

As part of additional checks , you may be asked for other documents.

3. Send the complete file

Shipping address:

Imagine R Agency

TSA 94444

977213 AVON CEDEX

4. You will be notified by mail of the validation of your file

Allow a maximum of 21 days.