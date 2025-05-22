Suspension?

The suspension allows you, for a maximum period of 12 months, to interrupt your Navigo Annual pass (beyond this period, your pass is cancelled automatically).

For the suspension to be effective, you must update your pass at a point of sale, at a RATP or Transilien SNCF terminal, or on your phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers that can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Play Store, in the "Purchase" section at the earliest 48 hours after the request has been taken into account.

Careful!

If you do not update your Navigo Annual pass:

If you pay by direct debit: the debits of your Navigo Annual pass will not be suspended in accordance with the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Annual pass.

If you pay in cash: no refund of your Annual Navigo Pass will be made in accordance with the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Annual Navigo Pass.

The suspension gives you the opportunity to resume your pass at no additional cost while keeping your Navigo Annual pass.

Termination?

Plan cancellation permanently terminates your plan without the need to update your pass. If you want a Navigo Annual pass again, you will have to take out a new subscription and pay the associated administrative fees.

IMPORTANT

In both cases, keep your Navigo Annual pass : it allows you to recharge Navigo Month, Navigo Week, Navigo Day, Navigo Solidarity Reduction, Solidarity Free or Amethyst passes. You can also use it if you want to take back an Annual Navigo pass.

In the event of suspension or termination during the month, the package is due in full.