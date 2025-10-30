On public transport applications (Île-de-France Mobilités, Bonjour RATP, and SNCF Connect) your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account allows you to track and manage your purchases of tickets, Day passes and Navigo Month or Week. This account is essential to buy a dematerialized Navigo Month or Week on your mobile.

Creating an account on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect brings you many advantages and facilitates your procedures:

- Saving your payment method,

- Sending of nominative receipts of purchases,

- Simplified shopping journey with pre-filled email address,

- Consulting your latest purchases,

- Access to customer service if needed.

To create an account on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, only the following information is required: email address, password, first and last name.

If you want to buy a Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass to load into your phone, you will also need to enter your date of birth and your photo. Indeed, in the event of an audit on these packages, the agent may ask you to present this information.