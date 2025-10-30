Why create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account?
On public transport applications (Île-de-France Mobilités, Bonjour RATP, and SNCF Connect) your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account allows you to track and manage your purchases of tickets, Day passes and Navigo Month or Week. This account is essential to buy a dematerialized Navigo Month or Week on your mobile.
Creating an account on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect brings you many advantages and facilitates your procedures:
- Saving your payment method,
- Sending of nominative receipts of purchases,
- Simplified shopping journey with pre-filled email address,
- Consulting your latest purchases,
- Access to customer service if needed.
To create an account on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, only the following information is required: email address, password, first and last name.
If you want to buy a Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass to load into your phone, you will also need to enter your date of birth and your photo. Indeed, in the event of an audit on these packages, the agent may ask you to present this information.
The "My Navigo" sections (Iledefrance-Mobilités.fr website)
Within this centralised management space, your account allows you to take advantage of a wide range of Navigo services:
On public transport applications (Île-de-France Mobilités, Bonjour RATP, and SNCF Connect)
On partner carpooling apps (Karos, Klaxit, BlaBlaCar Daily)
You can use your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to register for carpooling. This account is essential if you are a Navigo subscriber and wish to benefit from the journeys offered by Île-de-France Mobilités through its partners' applications. Learn more
Subscribe to a Navigo pass and/or contract for me or a third party
- Subscribe to a Navigo Annual pass
- Subscribe to an imagine R Student or School package
- Subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + contract
- Financing a person's contract/package
Manage my Navigo passes and/or contracts as well as those I finance
- See all the plans you finance
- Request Senior pricing on a Navigo Annual pass
- Download a lump sum certificate
- Regularizing an unpaid debt
- Suspend / resume your Navigo Annual pass
- Change the zones of your Navigo Annual pass
- Track your consumption as part of a Navigo Liberté + contract
- Access the history of your direct debits under a Navigo Liberté + contract
- View/download your Navigo Liberté + invoices
- Change the payer of your Navigo Liberté + contract
- Cancel your Navigo Annual pass or your Navigo Liberté + contract
Manage my Navigo pass
- Order a Navigo pass
- Choose Click n' Collect to pick up your Navigo pass
- Report the loss or theft of your Navigo pass
Note: The loss/theft declaration is available online only for the Navigo Annual, imagine R, and Navigo passes under the Navigo Liberté + contract.
Manage my information, make and track online requests
- Changing your personal information
- Change your bank details
- Contact our customer service
- Access the follow-up of your current requests
And soon...
Soon, your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account can also be used with other mobility partners! (bicycle, car-sharing, etc.)