How to store your tickets on the secure item

If your tickets are stored on the My Navigo Tickets app and your phone has a secure element, if you want to be able to validate with your phone switched off, you can transfer your tickets to the secure element.

Back up your tickets from the Contact Us menu > My Phone> I want to back up my tickets, Uninstall the My Navigo Tickets app, Install the Contactless Ticket app, Open the IDFM app, on the Purchases tab, then go to the "On my phone" section and follow the instructions in the app, Recover your previously backed up tickets from the Contact Us menu > My Phone> I want to recover the contents of an old phone

Following these operations, your tickets are now stored on your secure element. You can then validate your transport tickets with the phone locked or switched off.

If you run out of tickets on your phone, you can follow the same steps starting at step 2.

If you are authenticated on IDFM Connect at the time of purchase, you can again receive your proof of purchase from your purchase history (on the Île-de-France Mobilités application: My space > Manage my account > My purchases).