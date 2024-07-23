To load transit tickets into your iPhone, you need an iPhone XS or XR and above or an iPhone SE 2nd generation and above and have installed the latest version of iOS, from iOS 17.5.

To load transit tickets into your Apple Watch, you need an Apple Watch Series 6 and later or Apple Watch SE 2nd generation and later, paired with a compatible iPhone, and have the latest version of WatchOS from WatchOS 10.5 upwards.

You also need to have an iCloud account.

An installation step is necessary to create a dematerialized Navigo card in your iPhone or Apple Watch (see question "Discover the service for buying and loading tickets in an iPhone or Apple Watch" and "How to create a Navigo card in an iPhone or Apple Watch from the Maps app?").

In the event that your iPhone is not compatible with loading tickets into the phone, you can probably use it to consult and recharge your Navigo pass.