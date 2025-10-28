I have changed my bank account, how do I make the change?
You can change your bank account information directly from My Space > My Navigo by clicking on "My payment methods".
- Click on "add a BIC /IBAN" and let yourself be guided
- Assign this payment method to your current plan/contract or to the packages/contracts you finance
You can also make this change by going to the carriers' sales agency, RATP point of sale or Navigo SNCF service desk or make a request by post.
GOOD TO KNOW
For the Navigo Annual and Imagine R passes, if you carry out this operation after the 15th of the month, the change will only be effective when the following month is debited.
For the Navigo Liberté + contract, this operation will be taken into account for the next direct debit.