You can change your bank account information directly from My Space > My Navigo by clicking on "My payment methods".

Click on "add a BIC /IBAN" and let yourself be guided

Assign this payment method to your current plan/contract or to the packages/contracts you finance

You can also make this change by going to the carriers' sales agency, RATP point of sale or Navigo SNCF service desk or make a request by post.

GOOD TO KNOW

For the Navigo Annual and Imagine R passes, if you carry out this operation after the 15th of the month, the change will only be effective when the following month is debited.

For the Navigo Liberté + contract, this operation will be taken into account for the next direct debit.