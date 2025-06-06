You can cancel your Navigo Liberté + contract at any time, without justification and free of charge.

Who can apply?

The contract holder or payer, if different, can make the request. Termination will result in the definitive closure of your contract.

How do I cancel?

The contract can be terminated:

Online : from the Personal Area, click on the link "cancel my package / contract" and let yourself be guided. The cancellation will then take effect when you have updated your Navigo pass from your mobile phone on the Île-de-France Mobilités application (downloadable or those of official resellers or in a point of sale or on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine, 48 hours after the online request.

In an agency or point of sale: By going, with your Navigo pass, to a carriers' sales agency, to certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Desk

When will my cancellation take effect?

You have the option to choose your effective date of termination.

Journeys made up to the effective termination date are counted in the billing and debited.

No cancellation without updating the pass

The cancellation will only take effect after you have updated your Navigo pass at a point of sale or on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine. This is done 48 hours after the cancellation request.

Good to know

In the event of non-payment related to your Navigo Liberté + contract, you will not be able to cancel your contract until the debt is fully regularised. The holder (or a third party) will have to regularise the unpaid amount before being able to terminate the contract.