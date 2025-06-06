How to suspend your Navigo Liberté + contract on pass?

The suspension of the Navigo Liberté + contract is possible at any time, for a maximum period of 12 months.

You can suspend your contract from your mobile phone on the Île-de-France Mobilités application (downloadable from the App Store or Play Store) or those of official retailers, at the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counter with your Navigo pass, which will be updated immediately.

The suspension is effective from the chosen date. You can anticipate your request for suspension a maximum of 2 months in advance.

Journeys made up to the effective date of suspension are counted in the invoicing and deducted.

How to take back your Navigo Liberté + contract on pass?

Following the suspension, you can resume your Navigo Liberté + contract from your mobile phone on the Île-de-France Mobilités application (downloadable from the App Store or Play Store), at the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counter with your Navigo pass, which will be updated immediately.

When the package is resumed, invoicing resumes, without any additional administrative fees.

GOOD TO KNOW

It is possible to schedule the suspension and resumption of your contract simultaneously.

If you are unable to travel, you can give your power of attorney and your Navigo pass to a third party, to suspend and/or resume your contract.