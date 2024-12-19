The Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes can be loaded onto the Navigo Découverte and Navigo personalized passes:

in a point of sale or on an RATP or Transilien SNCF machine

at authorized dealers

at some ATMs

thanks to your NFC Android phone, by downloading the Île-de-France Mobilités, BonjourRATP or SNCF Connect mobile application or with your IOS phone by downloading the Île-de-France Mobilités application. For more information, you can consult the compatible media in the FAQ.

The Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes can be purchased and stored on your NFC Android phone, using the Île-de-France Mobilités, BonjourRATP, and SNCF Connect mobile app or from your iOS phone from iPhone 7 with iOS 13 or higher or iOS 14 for iPhone XR. For more information, see the question "What is the service for buying tickets on the phone and how do I get it?".



Passes loaded on the phone via the ticket purchase service are only offered in "All zones".

For more details on purchasing your Navigo Week or Month pass from your mobile app, go to the FAQ of the Phone Transport tickets Purchase Service, available here.