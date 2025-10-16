In the event of a proven malfunction, your Navigo Découverte pass is immediately replaced at all carrier ticket offices, RATP counters and Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices. Replacement is free of charge, unless it turns out that the malfunction is due to the user's failure to comply with the precautions for use set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Découverte pass. Replacement requires the return of the defective pass.