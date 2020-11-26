Navigo Découverte is a declarative contactless pass, accompanied by a cardboard card to be personalised by the holder. It is intended for occasional passengers, which allows you to load several transport tickets.

To be valid, the pass holder must write their first and last name, stick their photo and affix the self-adhesive flap to the cardboard card (Nominative Transport Card).

These two cards are strictly personal, non-transferable and inseparable. They should always be used and presented together.