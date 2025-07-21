How do I load tickets on my Navigo imagine R pass?
You can load your purchased ticket onto your Navigo imagine R pass:
- on your phone from the Ile-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers.
Find all the details in the section How do I top up my Navigo pass with my phone?;
- on vending machines at RATP stations or Transilien SNCF stations;
- in the ticket offices, points of sale and sales agencies of the RATP and Transilien SNCF carriers.
For an imagine R pass renewal, see How do I view and top up a Navigo pass with my phone?