Renewal for CSS

If you receive the CSS ticket discount, you will automatically receive a renewal form.

Send back your new CSS certificate provided to you by your health insurance institution.

As soon as your file is processed, a letter, email or SMS (depending on your choice of means of contact) will be sent to you.

If your rights are renewed, you will have to load your right onto your Navigo pass : on the mobile application or at the RATP or SNCF vending machines.

Renewal for SSA

If you benefit from the ASS ticket reduction, the Solidarité Transport agency automatically examines your file during the last month of validity of your rights.

You will be informed of your new situation by post, email or SMS (depending on your choice of means of contact).

Renewal for the RSA

If you benefit from free RSA tickets, the Agence Solidarité Transport automatically examines your file during the last month of validity of your rights.