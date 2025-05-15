If the lost/stolen phone and the new phone are Android mobiles compatible with the service, then you can immediately recover your Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass. To do this, go to the Ile-de-France Mobilités application in the Contact Us menu >My transport tickets [...] > My phone> I want to recover the contents of an old phone.

It will be possible to retrieve your plan provided that you have previously linked your phone to your Île-de-France Mobilités account from the Île-de-France Mobilités application in the My Space > My Supports menu.

Otherwise (new phone not compatible with the service, lost connected watch, device not associated with your account), immediately send your request to another phone in the transport application from the Contact us section > My transport tickets [...] / I have lost/my phone has been stolen.

To report the loss/theft of your phone, you can also do so directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités website