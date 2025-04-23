The Orlybus line stopped on March 3 and do you still have Orlybus tickets? Don't panic! We explain how to do it:

1. I bought a ticket on my phone

Refund request if the purchase is less than 1 year old (date < mars 2024)

To make a refund request, you must go through the Purchase tab, click on the "Contact us" link and then choose the "tickets loaded on my phone" > "Other requests" section.

After the refund:

If you want to buy a ticket again:

The ticket catalog will not be able to be displayed, because the Orlybus ticket is still pending on your phone.

A pop-up window will appear to inform you of the presence of the pending ticket. After validation of the pop-up , the ticket will be deleted from your phone and you can continue normally.

The OrlyBus ticket cannot be used and it will remain visible on your phone until you make a new purchase.

2. I bought an Orlybus magnetic ticket

You can exchange your magnetic OrlyBus ticket at a point of sale for a Paris-Région <> Aéroports ticket, by paying the difference of €2.

3. I bought an OrlyBus ticket on the Navigo Easy pass

This ticket cannot be exchanged, taken back or removed from the Easy Pass.

To get a refund, you need to follow these steps:

Go to customer service, where an agent will give you: A refund request form and a receipt for viewing the pass indicating the presence of the OrlyBus ticket purchased less than a year ago. You will need to send by post: The completed refund request form, the receipt for consulting the pass, the Easy pass containing the OrlyBus ticket.

