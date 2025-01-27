Metro line 14 replaces Orlybus to get to the airport

Why stop the Orlybus shuttle service?

The success of the extension of line 14 to Orly (more than 25,000 daily passengers) has led to an 80% drop in the number of passengers at Orlybus, which linked Place Denfert Rochereau in the 15th arrondissement of Paris to the airport.

Faced with this drop and buses, sometimes running completely empty, the line will officially close its doors to passengers on March 3, 2025.

A decision that will also make it possible to: