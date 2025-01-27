Metro line 14 replaces Orlybus to get to the airport
With metro line 14, Orly airport is just a metro ride away!
- Fast: it connects Châtelet-Les-Halles to Orly in just 25 minutes (compared to 45 minutes with Orlybus)
- Reliable : with 100% punctuality
- 100% accessible: the line is adapted to the travel of passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility
- Regular: a metro runs every 95 seconds compared to 10 to 20 minutes with Orlybus
Work on line 14: replacement buses are planned
Until August 2025, line 14 will experience temporary traffic interruptions during the day or evening to implement a new autopilot system and integrate new metros into the fleet.
Metros that will reduce the interval between two passages from 95 to 85 seconds.
On closing evenings, replacement buses will run to bring travellers to Orly airport.
Why stop the Orlybus shuttle service?
The success of the extension of line 14 to Orly (more than 25,000 daily passengers) has led to an 80% drop in the number of passengers at Orlybus, which linked Place Denfert Rochereau in the 15th arrondissement of Paris to the airport.
Faced with this drop and buses, sometimes running completely empty, the line will officially close its doors to passengers on March 3, 2025.
A decision that will also make it possible to:
- To avoid a redundant offer : line 14 already effectively meets the needs of mobility to the airport, making the Orlybus shuttles less relevant,
- To optimise public spending : by eliminating a bus service that is less and less frequented and therefore used,