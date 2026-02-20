The RoissyBus line stops from 1 March and do you still have RoissyBus tickets? Don't panic! We explain how to do it:

1. Is your RoissyBus ticket in your phone?

You can request a refund if the purchase is less than 1 year old (date < mars 2025)

To request a refund via the Île-de-France Mobilités application, you must go through the My Space tab, click on the "Customer Service" link and then choose the "a problem with my tickets" section.> "I would like to request a refund".

Following the refund, if you wish to buy a new ticket:

A pop-up window will appear to inform you of the presence of the pending RoissyBus ticket.

Validate the pop-up to remove the ticket from your phone and continue shopping as normal.



2. Is your RoissyBus ticket on the Navigo Easy pass?

This ticket cannot be exchanged, taken back or removed from the Navigo Easy pass.

To get a refund, you need to follow these steps:

Go to customer service, where an agent will give you a refund request form and a receipt for viewing the pass indicating the presence of the RoissyBus ticket purchased less than a year ago. You will need to send by post the completed refund request form, the receipt for consulting the pass, and the Navigo Easy pass containing the RoissyBus ticket. You will be reimbursed for the ticket at €14 and the pass at €2, i.e. €16.

