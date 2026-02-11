RoissyBus stops: how to reach Charles-de-Gaulle airport from March 1, 2026?

You may have already used it to go to the airport. The RoissyBus shuttle , which has been linking Paris (Opéra district) to Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport since 1992, will stop for good on 1 March 2026.

Why stop the RoissyBus shuttle?

For travellers going to the airport, the objective is to get to their destination as simply and quickly as possible, or:

The RoissyBus shuttle followed a very busy route (particularly in the centre of Paris and on the southern area of the A1 motorway): its punctuality was therefore highly dependent on road traffic and transport times were very unpredictable

As a result, fewer and fewer passengers were using it: passenger numbers have fallen by almost 40% since 2023.

Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore chosen to stop the shuttle, to offer solutions that guarantee a more reliable journey time.