RoissyBus stops: how to reach Charles-de-Gaulle airport from March 1, 2026?
You may have already used it to go to the airport. The RoissyBus shuttle , which has been linking Paris (Opéra district) to Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport since 1992, will stop for good on 1 March 2026.
Why stop the RoissyBus shuttle?
For travellers going to the airport, the objective is to get to their destination as simply and quickly as possible, or:
- The RoissyBus shuttle followed a very busy route (particularly in the centre of Paris and on the southern area of the A1 motorway): its punctuality was therefore highly dependent on road traffic and transport times were very unpredictable
- As a result, fewer and fewer passengers were using it : passenger numbers have fallen by almost 40% since 2023.
Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore chosen to stop the shuttle, to offer solutions that guarantee a more reliable journey time.
How to get to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport from March 1, 2026?
Option n°1: go to the airport with the RER B
The RER B line serves the three terminals (1,2,3) of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport.
You can get to the airport by going to any station serving the RER B direction Aéroport Ch. de Gaulle 2- TGV.
What are the opening hours?
A train runs every 6 to 15 minutes in both directions from approximately 4:50 a.m. to midnight.
Ticket: bring a ticket at the airport fare
The journey to or from the airport by RER B is subject to the airport rate : €14 per journey.
Note: if you already have a Navigo Monthly or Annual subscription for all zones (imagine R or senior), journeys to and from the airport are included.
Option n°2: go to the airport from Saint-Denis-Pleyel with the new express line 9517
To get to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, you can take the new express line 9517 (equipped with the same buses as RoissyBus) which will offer a direct 30-minute journey between Saint-Denis-Pleyel and Roissy airport.
It will drop off passengers at RoissyPôle station, a few minutes' walk from the airport.
Where to get it?
The stop will be at Saint-Denis-Pleyel station, accessible from metro lines 13, 14, RER D and buses 139 and 255.
What are the opening hours?
This line will run:
- Every day from 5:20 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.
- On weekdays, the frequency will be 15 minutes during peak hours and 30 minutes during off-peak hours
- On Saturdays and Sundays, buses will run every 20 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes in the evening
Which ticket should I buy?
Line 9517 will be accessible with a Bus-Tram Ticket or with an annual and monthly subscription.
Option n°3: go to the airport by bus from Nation or Porte de la Chapelle with lines 350 and 351
Bus lines 351 and 350 take you to Roissy - Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Which ticket should I buy?
They are accessible with a Bus-Tram Ticket or with an annual and monthly subscription.
Bus 350 to Porte de La Chapelle
Bus 350 runs every 15 to 35 minutes and connects Paris Porte de la Chapelle <> to Charles de Gaulle Airport in 60 to 80 minutes depending on which stop you get on.
Bus 351 to Nation
Bus 351 runs every 15 to 30 minutes and connects Paris-Nation <> to Charles de Gaulle airport in 70 to 90 minutes depending on which stop you get on.
Going by metro to Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport: soon a reality?
By 2030, passengers will be able to get to the airport by metro (as is already the case with metro line 14 to Orly airport) thanks to the opening of line 17.
This new 100% accessible metro line will connect Saint-Denis-Pleyel to Le Mesnil-Amelot via Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport.
The RoissyBus line stops, what should I do with my RoissyBus tickets?
The RoissyBus line stops from 1 March and do you still have RoissyBus tickets? Don't panic! We explain how to do it.