Following suspension, you can resume your Navigo Liberté + contract:

at the carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office with your Navigo pass, which will be updated immediately

you can also update your pass from your mobile phone on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers (downloadable from the Apple Store or Play Store).

When the package resumes, invoicing resumes, without any additional administrative fees.

Good to know

It is possible to schedule the suspension and resumption of your contract simultaneously.

If you are unable to travel, you can give your power of attorney and your Navigo pass to a third party, to suspend and/or resume your contract.