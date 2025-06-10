The resumption of the Navigo Annual pass following a suspension can be done either:

By Internet

On your personal space, with the pass then updated at a point of sale or on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine or on your phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers to finalize the trade-in. You will have to wait 48 hours to update your pass in order to finalize the resumption:

Either by going to a point of sale, on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine,

Either on the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application or those of official retailers, in the "Purchase" section. The applications can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Play Store.

At the station or in the station

By going to an RATP counter or agency, to a Navigo SNCF Services Desk, or finally to an agency of an OPTILE carrier.