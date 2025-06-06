How do I cancel my Navigo Liberté + contract?

Updated on Jun 06 2025

You can cancel your Navigo Liberté + contract at any time, without justification and free of charge. The contract holder or payer, if different, can make the request.

The contract can be terminated:

You have the option to choose your effective date of termination.

Journeys made up to the effective termination date are counted in the billing and debited.

Namely:

- Termination leads to the definitive closure of your contract.

- In the event of non-payment, associated with your Navigo Liberté + contract, it is impossible to terminate your contract without full regularization of the debt. The holder, if different, is invited to regularize his unpaid debt (a third party can also regularize the debt).