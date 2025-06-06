You can cancel your Navigo Liberté + contract at any time, without justification and free of charge. The contract holder or payer, if different, can make the request.

The contract can be terminated:

Online: from the Personal Area, click on the link "cancel my package / contract" and let yourself be guided. The cancellation will then take effect when you have updated your Navigo pass from your mobile phone on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official resellers or in a point of sale or on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine, 48 hours after the online request.

By going, with your Navigo pass, to a carriers' sales agency, to certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Desk.

You have the option to choose your effective date of termination.

Journeys made up to the effective termination date are counted in the billing and debited.

Namely:

- Termination leads to the definitive closure of your contract.

- In the event of non-payment, associated with your Navigo Liberté + contract, it is impossible to terminate your contract without full regularization of the debt. The holder, if different, is invited to regularize his unpaid debt (a third party can also regularize the debt).