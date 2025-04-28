It is possible to cancel your Navigo Annual pass:

via the Internet from your personal space ;

on presentation of the Navigo Annual pass at the carriers' sales offices, certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters;

by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt addressed to the Navigo Annuel Agency.

Navigo Agency Annual

TSA 16606

95905 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex 09

Keep your Navigo Annual pass: it allows you to recharge Navigo Day, Week, Month, Youth Weekend, Fête de la Musique and Antipollution passes. You can also use it if you want to take over a Navigo Annual pass or subscribe to a Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass.