How do I suspend my Navigo Annual pass?
The suspension of an Annual Navigo pass can be done either:
- online on your personal space: before updating your pass at a point of sale, on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine
- or by phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers to finalize the suspension.
In this case, you will be offered two dates for the suspension to be taken into account, namely the following month or the month following it. Once your online suspension has been registered, you will need to wait 48 hours to finalize your suspension:
- either at a point of sale directly in the station or at the station, on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine
- either on the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application or those of official retailers, in the "Purchase" section. The applications can be downloaded fromthe Apple Store or Play Store.
For more detailed information, please visit this page.
How do I change my contracts on my Navigo pass?
You have two options:
1. By internet with automatic update or on mobile:
- Go to the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, Access my account to modify (suspend, resume or modify your profile).
- Once the change has been made, update your Navigo pass:
- directly on your phone via your usual mobility app,
- on vending machines,
- or in a carrier point of sale.
2. Physically:
- Go to the RATP counters or the SNCF Navigo service desks.
Important information:
In the specific case of suspension :
- If you suspend your plan before the 15th of the month, you will not be charged.
- Beyond the 15th, you will be debited, but automatically reimbursed within a few days.
You can reactivate your pass at any time.
More info on: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr