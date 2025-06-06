The suspension of an Annual Navigo pass can be done either:

online on your personal space : before updating your pass at a point of sale , on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine

: before updating your pass , on or machine or by phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers to finalize the suspension.

In this case, you will be offered two dates for the suspension to be taken into account, namely the following month or the month following it. Once your online suspension has been registered, you will need to wait 48 hours to finalize your suspension:

either at a point of sale directly in the station or at the station , on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine

, on either on the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application or those of official retailers, in the "Purchase" section. The applications can be downloaded fromthe Apple Store or Play Store.

For more detailed information, please visit this page.