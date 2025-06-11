The suspension of the Navigo Liberté + contract is possible at any time, for a maximum period of 12 months.

Where can I suspend my contract?

You can suspend your contract:

in the commercial agency of the carriers,

at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Desks with your Navigo pass, which will be updated immediately

on your pass from your mobile phone on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers (downloadable from the Apple Store or Play Store).

When is the suspension effective?

The suspension is effective from the chosen date. You can anticipate your request for suspension a maximum of 2 months in advance.

Careful

Journeys made up to the effective date of suspension are counted in the invoicing and deducted.