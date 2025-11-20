SMS tickets are sold directly on board buses in Île-de-France, at a rate of €2.50 either in cash from the driver or by credit card at the terminals provided for this purpose. These tickets are not transferable.

We invite you to anticipate and buy your transport tickets in advance, so as not to delay journeys on the bus lines.

The Bus-Tram ticket is available for €2. It can be recharged on a Navigo Easy pass or purchased directly via the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

For more information, visit the pricing page.