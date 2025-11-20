Metro-train-RER ticket

Allows transfers between metro, train and RER within 2 hours between the first validation and the connection.

Bus-Tram Ticket

Allows connections between buses and trams including Noctiliens buses, cable and express trams within 1h30 on the surface network.

More information : Check the rules for making your connections.

Only the Navigo Liberté + service allows connections between Metro/Train/RER and bus/tram.