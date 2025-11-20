To reach Orly or Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle, or to travel between these two airports, you must buy a specific ticket at the single price of €13. This Paris Region<>Airports ticket is valid on the metro, train, RER and Orlyval in Île-de-France.

You can also use the RoissyBus to access the airports (without possible transfers) with a specific RoissyBus ticket.

Monthly or annual plans

If you have a monthly or annual pass that includes the airport area, no specific ticket is required for your journeys to the airports.

Paris Visit

The Paris Visite package will also allow unlimited travel to and from Ile-de-France airports for one day, in an electronic ticketing version (on a Navigo Easy pass or telephone).

Find out more about the Paris Visite