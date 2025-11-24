If you have a valid ticket on your iPhone or Apple Watch, you can travel on the entire Île-de-France transport network, within the limits of the dates and zones selected at the time of purchase.

To validate your ticket, hold the top of your iPhone or the screen of your Apple Watch to the contactless reading target of the validator. To make it easier for you to go to the validator, it is strongly recommended that you activate the "express transport" mode on your Navigo card in the Apple maps app. This allows you to validate the ticket loaded into your iPhone or Apple Watch with a simple gesture without having to reactivate or unlock your device for all your journeys. See question what is express mode? From the Maps app, select your Navigo card > (...) > Express >Transport Card data activated. If express transport mode is not activated on the Navigo card in which the ticket you want to use is located, you must select the card you want to travel with. To do this, when the screen is unlocked, press the right side button twice and select the card you want to use to travel. This operation must be repeated each time you commit.

1 Navigo card on iPhone = 1 traveller

On iOS, it is also possible to create different virtual cards to store other passengers' tickets. But you must be in good standing for the validation of each virtual card.

To travel, choose the card you want to use from the Wallet app on your iPhone.