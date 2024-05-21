If you run out of battery, some iPhone models allow you to continue to validate for a certain period of time with your dematerialized Navigo card provided that the express transport mode is activated on this card.

If you have only one dematerialized Navigo card in your iPhone, the express transport mode is activated by default on this card, which allows you to benefit from this "reserve" in case of an empty battery

If you have several dematerialised Navigo cards in your iPhone, the "reserve" applies only to the dematerialised Navigo card on which you have activated the express transport mode