It's very simple!

1) Go to the "Purchase" section of your Île-de-France Mobilités application. You can also access it directly from a route search or the nearby map;



2) Choose how you want to unlock your Vélib': your Navigo pass or codes sent by email;



3) Choose the package of your choice, and the number of bikes you want to take (excluding V-Pratique);



4) After entering your email address, you pay for your purchase by credit card;



5) Go to the station of your choice to unlock your Vélib', directly with your Navigo pass, or by codes, which will be sent to your email address following your purchase;



Here we go!

Please note: if you are connected to Île-de-France Mobilités Connect at the time of your purchase, you will be able to find the history of your Vélib' purchases, via the "Menu" section, then by tapping on your name, then "My last purchases".

Need help on how to get a Vélib'?