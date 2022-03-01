General Refund Terms and Conditions

ARTICLE 1: General principles

Reimbursement measures for all or part of paid Navigo passes are only at the initiative of Île-de-France Mobilités and transport operators as part of reimbursement campaigns announced on the https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr portal.

When a campaign is active, all refund requests must be submitted on the https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, in the compensation space, accessible at https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/dedommagement.

Only customers living, working or studying in the Ile-de-France region are eligible for reimbursement operations.

Only adult customers and emancipated minors on the date of submission of the application can submit a refund request. For minor customers, the request must be submitted by the legal guardian.

The following tickets are not affected by these refund measures:

Les tickets T+

Origin-Destination Tickets

Short passes (Mobilis, Navigo Jour, Tickets Jeune Weekend / Passes Jeune Weekend, Paris Visite),

Navigo Liberté+

The Amethyst Package

Navigo junior

Free TST and other free products

The following tickets may be reimbursed on a case-by-case basis and according to the specific conditions detailed for each operation:

Annual Navigo

Navigo Month

Student Navigo

School Navigo

Navigo Senior

Navigo Solidarity Month 75% and Month Discount 50%

Navigo Week, Navigo Solidarity 75% Week and 50% Weekly Discount.

The General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement specific to a refund campaign will be detailed, when the campaign is active, on the https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, in the compensation space, accessible at the https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr address.

ARTICLE 2: Eligibility conditions

I. Media Type:

The calculation of eligibility and refund amount will be made based on the information and supporting documents provided by the customer when submitting a refund request.

The elements requested will be the following:

A. Case of a personalized support:

Home address at the time of the period impacted by the refund operation. If the current home address is different from that of the affected period, due to a move for example, the customer must provide proof of the home address (the following documents are accepted: telephone bill - including mobile phone, electricity or gas bill, rent receipt - from a social organization or a real estate agency, or property ticket, water bill, tax notice or certificate of non-taxation, proof of housing tax, certificate or bill of housing insurance)

Yes

Address of the place of work or study accompanied by a supporting document (employer's certificate or school certificate)

Bank details of the payer of the last package impacted during the period, if not known to the system

B. In the case of a Discovery package:

Discovery Pass serial number

Proof of ticket for the Discoveries (photo of the pass)

Home address at the time of the period affected by the repayment operation accompanied by a supporting document of the home address (the following documents are accepted: telephone bill - including mobile phone, electricity or gas bill, rent receipt - from a social organization or a real estate agency, or property ticket, water bill, tax notice or certificate of non-taxation, proof of housing tax, certificate or housing insurance bill)

Address of the place of work or study accompanied by a supporting document (employer's certificate or school certificate)

Bank details of the payer of the last package impacted during the period, if not known to the system

C. Case of a dematerialized plan on a Smartphone

Mobile Channel media serial number (number that is displayed in the app)

Home address at the time of the period affected by the repayment operation accompanied by a supporting document of the home address (the following documents are accepted: telephone bill - including mobile phone, electricity or gas bill, rent receipt - from a social organization or a real estate agency, or property ticket, water bill, tax notice or certificate of non-taxation, proof of housing tax, certificate or housing insurance bill)

Address of the place of work or study accompanied by a supporting document (employer's certificate or school certificate)

Bank details of the payer of the last package impacted during the period, if not known to the system

II. Reimbursement terms and follow-up of the payment:

It is the payer of the last lump sum held during the repayment period who receives the refund. His name is indicated in the confirmation email that will be sent at the end of the request, to the email address indicated on the site.

If the package is financed by a third-party payer (association, local authority, etc.), its reimbursement will be authorised or not by Ile-de-France Mobilités depending on the campaign. If the refund is authorized, it is the holder of the package who will receive the refund.

All refunds are made by transfer to the bank account known or entered in the application process. In the case of an active plan with direct debits, this will be the bank account used for these direct debits.

As soon as the request is registered, the customer will be informed of the evolution of his status by email until receipt of the transfer.

For any further information, please refer to the frequently asked questions available on the Ile-de-France Mobilités website at: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/aide-et-contacts/dedommagements-et-remboursements

ARTICLE 3: Complaints

All claims regarding these refund measures must be filed on the https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

A contact form is dedicated to this and is accessible from the footer of the site or from a hypertext link in the automatic email received in the event of a refused request.

Île-de-France Mobilités and GIE Comutitres reserve the right to request any additional supporting documents necessary to verify the information provided.

ARTICLE 4: Personal data

Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect Customer Account: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/donnees-personnelles.

ARTICLE 5: Account suspension

Île-de-France Mobilités and the GIE Comutitres may immediately suspend the Ile-de-France Mobilités account, as of right and without notice:

In the event of non-compliance with these general terms and conditions;

In the event of non-compliance with the general terms and conditions of use of the Ile-de-France Mobilités website;

In the event of fraud established in the constitution of the reimbursement file, in particular false declaration or falsification of documents;

In the event of money laundering or terrorist financing.

ARTICLE 6: Applicable law

Both this site and the terms and conditions of its use are governed by French law, regardless of the place of use. In the event of any dispute, and after any attempt to find an amicable solution, the French courts will have sole jurisdiction to hear this dispute.

ARTICLE 7: Acceptance and modification of the General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement

The use of the site and the submission of a refund request are subject to acceptance and compliance with these General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement.

Ile-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to modify, at any time, the site and the services as well as these General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement, in particular to adapt to changes to the site by providing new features, deleting or modifying existing features.

The conditions will be presented to customers during each redemption process. They will then be able to decide whether to accept them and submit their application or not to accept them and not to finalize the process.

ARTICLE 8: Definitions

The name "Holder" or "Holder" indicates the person using the eligible package.

The name "Financier" or "Payeur" indicates the person financing the lump sum(s) of the holder(s) linked to him/her.