General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement - Punctuality 2025

ARTICLE 1: DEFINITIONS AND PRINCIPLES

The Compensation Area refers to the online platform accessible at the https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr address where requests for reimbursement of all or part of the transport packages created by Île-de-France Mobilités and managed by Comutitres S.A.S, in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, can be submitted.

refers to the online platform accessible at the https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr address where requests for reimbursement of all or part of the transport packages created by Île-de-France Mobilités and managed by Comutitres S.A.S, in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, can be submitted. The Île-de-France Mobilités Connect service is an authentication service for secure access to the services of Île-de-France Mobilités and some of its partners.

service is an authentication service for secure access to the services of Île-de-France Mobilités and some of its partners. The term " User " refers to the person using the eligible plan in the context of the refund operation described in this document.

" refers to the person using the eligible plan in the context of the refund operation described in this document. The name " Payor " indicates by name the natural person who pays the User's package.

" indicates by name the natural person who pays the User's package. The term " Carriers " refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

Reimbursement operations are implemented by Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carriers within the framework of the operating contracts in the event of an unacceptable situation on a line axis of the RER or Transilien network (excluding the central section in Paris). An unacceptable situation is defined as a monthly punctuality, on a given axis, of less than or equal to 80% for at least three months. The results of the punctuality measures are published by route and carrier on the Île-de-France Mobilités website. This year, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to extend compensation for certain axes, which in some months appear with at least one month below 80% and months very slightly above 80%.

All requests for reimbursement under this campaign must be submitted on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, via the Compensation Area accessible at the https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr address. To access it, it is necessary to create or have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

Applications can be submitted from Tuesday, March 10, 2026 to Tuesday, April 7, 2026 inclusive. The finalization of requests initiated during this period, via the claims system described in Article 7 of this document, remains possible until Tuesday, May 5, 2026 inclusive.

Only Users of legal age or emancipated minors on the date of submission of the request can submit a request for a refund. For non-emancipated Minor Users, the request must be submitted by their legal guardian.

Article 2 – Eligibility conditions

Has. General principles

A User is eligible for reimbursement for a given transaction if he/she meets the following conditions:

He or she has lived, worked or studied in one of the municipalities served by the axis concerned (excluding Paris intra-muros) during the months when the punctuality of the axis concerned was less than 80%. Île-de-France Mobilités defines, for each axis concerned, the list of municipalities of residence, work and study giving entitlement to reimbursement. This list is available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website;

and he has been the holder of a Navigo pass for at least three months during the period during which the punctuality of the route concerned was less than 80%.

The same User can only benefit from one refund within the framework of this campaign. However, it can submit additional applications for the people whose Navigo pass it finances, provided that they meet the eligibility criteria.

B. Eligible municipality of residence, work or study

Each User is attached to a reference municipality according to the place of residence provided when registering or updating their personal information on their Île-de-France Mobilités customer space, accessible at the following address:

https://www.jegeremacartenavigo.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/espace_client/coordonnees.

The User may submit a request if the municipality to which he or she is attached is among those included in the refund operation. Users residing in Paris are not affected by these reimbursement measures, unless they work or study in an eligible municipality.

If the current home address differs from that of the affected period, the User may file a complaint (see Article 7) by providing proof of his/her address during the period concerned.

If the municipality in which the User works or studies is included in the reimbursement operation and meets the other eligibility criteria defined in this document, he/she may submit a request by providing proof of his/her place of work or study.

C. Eligible transport packages

Only Users who have held packages, among those listed below, for at least three months during the period during which the punctuality was less than 80% for a given operation are eligible:

Navigo Annual (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)

Navigo Mois (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5), regardless of the purchase medium

Imagine R Student

Imagine R School

Navigo Annual Senior Pricing

Navigo Solidarité 75% Month (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)

Navigo Month 50% discount (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)

The following tickets are not affected by these refund measures:

t+ tickets

Origin-Destination Tickets

Metro-Train-RER tickets

Bus-Tram tickets

Short passes (Navigo Day, Youth Weekend passes, Paris Visit),

Navigo Liberté +

The Amethyst Package

Imagine R Junior

Solidarity Free and other free products

Navigo Week, Navigo Solidarity 75% Week and 50% Weekly Discount.

Article 3 – Amount refunded

The amount of the refund to which the User is entitled is based on the last "eligible package" of the last month in which the punctuality of the axis concerned was less than 80% for the axis concerned.

The rebate is calculated as follows:

For an operation relating to an axis whose punctuality was less than 80% from 3 to 5 months: 0.5 times the monthly amount of the eligible package if the User held at least 3 months of packages over the months whose punctuality was less than 80%.

For an operation on an axis where the punctuality was less than 80% between 6 and 9 months:

‐ 0.5 times the monthly amount of the eligible package if the User has held between 3 and 5 months of packages over the months with a punctuality of less than 80%

‐ 1 times the monthly amount of the eligible package if the User has held 6 months of the package or more in the months with a punctuality of less than 80%

Article 4 – Supporting documents

The calculation of the eligibility and the amount of the refund will be made according to the information and supporting documents provided by the User when submitting a refund request.

The elements requested will be the following:

Has. In the case of a purchase on a personalised Navigo pass:

Home address at the time of the period impacted by the refund operation: if the current home address is different from that of the affected period, the User must provide proof of the home address. The following documents are accepted:

· Telephone bill – including mobile phone

· electricity or gas bill

· Rent receipt – from a social organization or real estate agency, or title ticket

· Water bill

· tax notice or certificate of non-taxation

· Proof of housing tax

· Housing Insurance Certificate or Invoice

For people staying with a third party: proof of address will be requested with a certificate of accommodation.

YES

Address of the place of work or study accompanied by one of the following supporting documents:

· Employer certificate signed and stamped

· Certificate of studies or schooling

· KBIS or URSSAF payment certificate for the self-employed, self-employed or liberal professions

Bank details of the Payer of the last package impacted during the period, if not known to the system.

B. In the case of a pass purchase on a Navigo Découverte pass or via a mobile application:

Proof of the transport ticket for the Navigo Découvertes Passes: a copy of the two elements that make up the Navigo Découverte pass, the nominative card and the card with the number)

Home address at the time of the period impacted by the refund operation. The following supporting documents are accepted:

· Telephone bill – including mobile phone

· electricity or gas bill

· Rent receipt – from a social organization or real estate agency, or title ticket

· Water bill

· tax notice or certificate of non-taxation

· Proof of housing tax

· Housing Insurance Certificate or Invoice

For people staying with a third party: proof of address will be requested with a certificate of accommodation.

YES

Address of the place of work or study accompanied by one of the following supporting documents:

· Employer certificate signed and stamped

· Certificate of studies or schooling

· KBIS or URSSAF payment certificate for the self-employed, self-employed or liberal professions

Bank details of the Payer of the last package impacted during the period, if not known to the system.

Article 5 – Refund terms

The refund is collected by the Payer of the last package held during the refund period. Their name is indicated in the confirmation email that will be sent at the end of the application.

The holder of the package will receive reimbursement in the event that the package is entirely financed by a third-party payer (association, local authority, etc.)

All refunds are made by transfer to the bank account known or entered in the application process.

Article 6 – Follow-up of the refund

The status of the application can be monitored in the Compensation Area, under the heading "Follow-up", by logging in with the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to submit the application.

Automatic emails will be sent at each stage to inform the User of the progress of his request. These notifications will be sent to the email address associated with the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

For any further information, the User can consult the frequently asked questions available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website at the following address: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/aide-et-contacts/dedommagements-et-remboursements.

Article 7 – Complaints

All complaints relating to reimbursement measures must be submitted via the Compensation Area, using the dedicated contact form, accessible at the bottom of the page.

Access to this form is also possible via the hypertext link in the notification email in the event of refusal of the request. This email is sent to the email address associated with the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S. reserve the right to request any additional supporting documents necessary to verify the information provided.

Article 8 – Personal data

For security reasons, the Île-de-France Connect accreditation service is used and requires the creation of an Île-de-France Mobilités account for users who have not made a first online purchase. The data for the creation of the Ile-de-France Mobilités account are collected prior to the sale of the package or to access the request for compensation. The processing carried out in this context is governed by the General Terms and Conditions of Use of an Ile-de-France Mobilités account and the Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect service: General Terms and Conditions of Use of an Ile-de-France Mobilités account and the Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect service.

As part of the management of your claim for compensation, processing is carried out on the claimant's personal data by Île-de-France Mobilités, the data controller who is concerned about the protection of your privacy and respect for your personal life.

8.1 Why is the data collected?

Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

· the application and management of compensation;

· after-sales service management;

· institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

· Carrying out statistical analyses.

In addition, processing for the purpose of combating fraud may require the request for proof of identity in order to verify the identity of the person who has requested a refund. In the case of proven fraud, the request for reimbursement may result in the rejection of the transaction.

8.2 What data is collected?

The data collected in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

· Identification data

· Personal life data

· Data relating to professional life

· Economic and financial data

8.3 Why is the collection and processing of this data lawful?

As part of the processing implemented by Ile-de-France Mobilités, the collection and processing of data is possible on:

The consent of the person concerned for the claim for compensation;

The execution of the contract for the management of the compensation claim and the management of the after-sales service;

The data controller's interest in statistical studies and analyses;

Fight against fraud: based on the legitimate interest of the data controller. [AS1]

The refund processing may also lead to additional processing of personal data, which will be carried out when the proof of address that is requested from you is reviewed. The aim of this approach is to guarantee the authenticity of the documents provided and to fight against fraud.

Proof of address is kept for the duration of the application.

8.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this data?

Île-de-France Mobilités keeps the customer's data specific to compensation during the performance of the contract as well as 12 months after the submission of the request for the processing of claims.

8.5 Who can have access to this data?

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, and its service providers.

8.6 Transfer of data outside the European Union

Data concerning the claimant is communicated for the purpose of managing compensation claims to subcontractors of Île-de-France Mobilités established outside the European Union (Senegal and England[AS2] [RC3] ).

In this regard, only data relating to identification, personal and professional contact details and the compensation contract will be transferred.

These data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs).

8.7 What rights do requesters have over their data and how can they be exercised?

Applicants have the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, object for legitimate reasons, define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, applicants can send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by their request, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing) accompanied by their contact details, customer number and elements proving their identity.

Applicants can send the application to the following addresses:

· at the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis-41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

· or to the e-mail address: dpo@iledefrance-mobilités.fr

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

Article 9 – APPLICABLE LAW AND COMPETENT COURTS

Both this site and the terms and conditions of its use are governed by French law, regardless of the place of use.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request sent to customer service and for which the response has not been satisfactory, the User may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

The User may also refer the matter to the courts with territorial jurisdiction.

Article 10 – Acceptance and modification of the general terms and conditions of reimbursement

The submission of a refund request implies full acceptance of these General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement and their compliance.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to modify, at any time, the Compensation Area, the associated services as well as these General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement. These changes may result in particular from the addition of new features, the removal or adaptation of existing features.

The applicable conditions will be systematically presented to Users during each redemption process. They will then have the option to accept them to finalize their application, or not to accept them, in which case the submission of the application cannot be finalized.

Article 11 – Specific conditions for the operations of the 2025 punctuality campaign

The 2025 punctuality reimbursement campaign consists of five separate operations.

To be eligible for a refund, the User must have lived, worked or studied in one of the municipalities attached to one of the roads concerned.

The amount of the refund varies according to the axis concerned and is calculated according to the packages held by the User during the months in which punctuality was less than 80%.

The table below presents the amounts that can be reimbursed depending on the User's situation: