Reimbursement following strikes in the first half of 2023: Crépy-en-Valois / Aulnay-sous-Bois branch - Line K

The Crépy-en-Valois / Aulnay-sous-Bois branch of line K experienced 3 days of strike with a transport offer made less than 33% of the theoretical offer, giving the right to a refund.

To benefit from this reimbursement, two conditions are necessary:

Your home, place of work or study must be located in one of the municipalities attached to this branch.

You must have held eligible Navigo passes, monthly or annual, during the months with strike days with less than 33% service.

To request a refund, you must log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.