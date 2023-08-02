Reimbursement following strikes in the first half of 2023: Montereau / Melun branch (via Moret - Veneux-les-Sablons) - Line R
Operation ended: it is no longer possible to submit a request.
The branch of the R line Montereau / Melun (via Moret - Veneux-les-Sablons) experienced 7 days of strike with a transport offer made less than 33% of the theoretical offer, giving the right to a refund.
To benefit from this reimbursement, two conditions are necessary:
- Your home, place of work or study must be located in one of the municipalities attached to this branch.
- You must have held eligible Navigo passes, monthly or annual, during the months with strike days with less than 33% service.
To request a refund, you must log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.
Your address
The following is a list of municipalities that are attached to the Montereau / Melun branch (via Moret - Veneux-les-Sablons) of the R line. You must have lived, worked or studied in one of the following municipalities in the first half of 2023:
- Arbonne-la-Forêt
- Avon
- Barbey
- Barbizon
- Blennes
- Bois-le-Roi
- Bushels
- Boissise-la-Bertrand
- Boissise-le-Roi
- Bourron-Marlotte
- Cannes-Écluse
- Cély
- Cesson
- Chailly-en-Bière
- Champagne-sur-Seine
- Chartrettes
- Châtenay-sur-Seine
- Chevry-en-Sereine
- Courcelles-en-Bassée
- Dammarie-les-Lys
- Saying
- Dormelles
- Esmans
- FlagyFlagy
- Fleury-en-Bière
- Fontainebleau
- Fontaine-le-Port
- Forges
- Gravon
- Héricy
- La Brosse-Montceaux
- La Genevraye
- The Great Parish
- La Rochette
- The Tomb
- Laval-en-Brie
- Le Mée-sur-Seine
- Livry-sur-Seine
- Machault
- Maincy
- Marolles-sur-Seine
- Melun
- Misy-sur-Yonne
- Montereau-Fault-Yonne
- Montigny-Lencoup
- Montigny-sur-Loing
- Montmachoux
- Moret-Loing-et-Orvanne
- Noisy-Rudignon
- Perthes
- Pringy
- Rubelles
- Saint-Germain-Laval
- Saint-Mammès
- Saint-Martin-en-Bière
- Salins
- Samois-sur-Seine
- Samoreau
- Sivry-Courtry
- Thomery
- Thoury-Férottes
- Varennes-sur-Seine
- Vaux-le-Pénil
- Vaux-sur-Lunain
- Vernou-la-Celle-sur-Seine
- Vert-Saint-Denis
- Villecerf
- Villemaréchal
- Ville-Saint-Jacques
- Villiers-en-Bière
- Voisenon
- Voulx
- Vulaines-sur-Seine
Your Navigo pass
The packages eligible for reimbursement are:
- Navigo Annual, including Senior Pricing
- Navigo Month including on Smartphone and Discovery Pass
- Discount Month Package 50% and Solidarity Month 75%
- imagine R Student and imagine R School
Other types of packages or single tickets are not eligible and cannot be refunded.
The months that have seen strike days with less than 33% service:
January and March 2023.
You must have held at least one monthly plan payment among the months concerned to be eligible for a refund.
Amounts refunded
Taking into account the number of strike days with less than 33% service in this branch, the amount of the reimbursement will be:
|Type of package held
|Monthly rate
|Amount refunded
|Navigo Annual and Month - All zones 1 to 5
|€84.10
|€29.60
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zones 2-3
|€76.70
|€27.04
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zones 3-4
|€74.70
|€26.31
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zones 4-5
|€72.90
|€25.68
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - All zones 1 to 5
|€42.05
|€14.80
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zones 2-3
|€38.35
|€13.52
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zones 3-4
|€37.35
|€13.19
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zones 4-5
|€36.45
|€12.87
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - All zones 1 to 5
|€21.00
|€7.40
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 2-3
|€19.20
|€6.76
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 3-4
|€18.70
|€6.56
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 4-5
|€18.20
|€6.43
|Navigo Annual Senior Pricing
|€42.05
|€14.80
|imagine R - Student
|€38.00
|€13.41
|imagine R - School
|€38.00
|€13.41
The amount varies depending on the type of package you last purchased among the months with strike days with less than 33% service.
Not sure about your situation? Start a refund request, your eligibility will be assessed step by step. The amount paid to you will be calculated automatically by the system and displayed in real time during your refund request.
Application deadline: August 2, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.