Reimbursement related to the quality of service of public transport between September and December 2022
Operation ended: it is no longer possible to submit a request.
For any questions relating to this refund campaign, which is now closed, go to the dedicated FAQ.
Your Navigo pass
To be reimbursed, you must have held between September and December 2022 packages eligible for reimbursement, namely:
- Navigo Annual, including Senior Pricing
- Navigo Month including on Discovery Pass and Smartphone
- Discount Month Package 50% and Solidarity Month 75%
- imagine R Student and imagine R School
Other types of packages or single tickets are not eligible and cannot be refunded.
Amounts refunded
The total amount of the refund corresponds to half a month's Navigo pass.
The amount varies depending on the type of last package you purchased in the period September - December 2022. As an ticket, the following table gives you the amounts that can be refunded.
|Type of package held
|between 3 and 5 months*
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 1-5
|€42.05
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 2-3
|€38.35
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 3-4
|€37.35
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 4-5
|€36.45
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 1-2
|€21.03
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 2-3
|€19.18
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 3-4
|€18.68
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 4-5
|€18.23
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 1-5
|€10.50
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 2-3
|€9.60
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 3-4
|€9.35
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 4-5
|€9.10
|Navigo Annual Senior Pricing
|€21.03
|imagine R - Student
|€20.28
|imagine R -School
|€20.28
Application deadline: April 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.