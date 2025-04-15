Punctuality 2024 - Aulnay-sous-Bois / Mitry-Claye axis
Aulnay-sous-Bois / Mitry-Claye
The Aulnay-sous-Bois / Mitry-Claye axis of the RER B, operated by Transilien SNCF Voyageurs on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, recorded a punctuality of less than 80% for 7 months in 2024, entitling it to a refund.
To benefit from it, you must meet two conditions:
- Your home, place of work or study must be located in one of the municipalities served by this axis.
- You must have held an eligible Navigo pass (monthly or annual) for the months concerned.
Your address
Here is the list of municipalities attached to the Aulnay-sous-Bois / Mitry-Claye axis. To be eligible, you must have lived, worked, or studied in one of them in 2024.
- Aulnay-sous-Bois
- Charny
- Claye-Souilly
- Compans
- Coubron
- Courtry
- Gressy
- Le Mesnil-Amelot
- The Pine
- Livry-Gargan
- Messy
- Mitry-Mory
- Nantouillet
- Saint-Mesmes
- Sevran
- Thieux
- Tremblay-en-France
- Vaujours
- Villeneuve-sous-Dammartin
- Villeparisis
- Villepinte
If you have moved, worked or studied in one of these municipalities, proof will be required at the end of your application.
Your Navigo pass
To be reimbursed, you must have held an eligible plan in 2024, among the following:
- Navigo Annual, including Senior pricing
- Navigo Month, including on Discovery Pass and Smartphone
- Discount Month Package 50% and Solidarity Month 75%
- imagine R Student and imagine R School
Other types of packages or single tickets are not eligible and cannot be refunded.
The months when punctuality was less than 80% in 2024
- Jan
- Feb
- Mar
- Jun
- Oct
- Nov
- Dec
To be eligible for a refund, you must have held an eligible Navigo pass for at least 3 months of 2024 where the punctuality of the axis was less than 80%.
Amounts refunded
Due to 7 months of punctuality of less than 80% on this route in 2024, you can benefit from a refund equivalent to:
- half a month's Navigo pass if you have held between 3 and 5 monthly payments during the months concerned.
- one month of Navigo pass if you have held at least 6 monthly payments during the months concerned.
For ticket purposes, the table below shows the amounts that can be refunded.
|Type of package held
|Between 3 and 5 months*
|6 or 7 months*
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 1-5
|€43.20
|€86.40
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 2-3
|€39.40
|€78.80
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 3-4
|€38.40
|€76.80
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 4-5
|€37.40
|€74.80
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 1-5
|€21.60
|€43.20
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 2-3
|€19.70
|€39.40
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 3-4
|€19.20
|€38.40
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 4-5
|€18.70
|€37.40
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 1-5
|€10.80
|€21.60
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 2-3
|€9.85
|€19.70
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 3-4
|€9.60
|€19.20
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 4-5
|€9.35
|€18.70
|Navigo Annual Senior Pricing
|€21.60
|€43.20
|imagine R - Student
|€20.80
|€41.60
|imagine R - School
|€20.80
|€41.60
*inmates among months with less than 80% punctuality.
Deadline for submission: April 15, 2025 at 11:59 p.m.