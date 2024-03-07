4 public meetings to learn about the project's developments
The project team invites you to present the progress of the project since the preliminary consultation and to answer all your questions before the public inquiry.
Each of these information sessions will be an opportunity for a detailed focus on a particular geographical area.
Public meetings
Thursday, March 21 , 2024 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Perreux-sur-Marne Town Hall
Focus on developments in Fontenay-sous-Bois and Perreux-sur-Marne
Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Neuilly-sur-Marne City Hall
Focus on developments in Neuilly-sur-Marne
Thursday, April 4 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Neuilly-Plaisance village hall
Focus on developments in Neuilly-Plaisance
A meeting of travellers
Monday 25 March from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm
Forecourt of the Chelles-Gournay bus station
Focus on the developments in Chelles