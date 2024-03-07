4 public meetings to learn about the project's developments

The project team invites you to present the progress of the project since the preliminary consultation and to answer all your questions before the public inquiry.

Each of these information sessions will be an opportunity for a detailed focus on a particular geographical area.

Public meetings

Thursday, March 21 , 2024 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Perreux-sur-Marne Town Hall

Focus on developments in Fontenay-sous-Bois and Perreux-sur-Marne

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Neuilly-sur-Marne City Hall

Focus on developments in Neuilly-sur-Marne

Thursday, April 4 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Neuilly-Plaisance village hall

Focus on developments in Neuilly-Plaisance

A meeting of travellers

Monday 25 March from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm

Forecourt of the Chelles-Gournay bus station

Focus on the developments in Chelles

Residents, public transport users, companies, shopkeepers and associations, come in large numbers!