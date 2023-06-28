As with all the projects carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités, the region's stakeholders have been closely involved since the early stages of the development of the Bus Bords de Marne project. The project was the subject of a consultation prior to the winter of 2020-2021 with all the public concerned (partners, associations, residents, shopkeepers and companies), with the aim of enriching the project and making it evolve so that it best meets the needs and expectations of the territory. Since then, the project has undergone many changes in close consultation with all the local authorities to take into account the opinions and remarks expressed. This study work resulted in the finalisation of the project's Schematic Diagram, approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 7 December 2023. The Ile-de-France Mobilités teams presented the project's developments and met with the public in the spring of 2024.