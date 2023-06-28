A time of information (spring 2024)
The Ile-de-France Mobilités teams were on hand to present the project's progress since the preliminary consultation and to answer your questions before the public inquiry. 3 meetings and 1 traveller meeting of about 2 hours were organised, each with a detailed focus on a particular geographical area.
Public meeting Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Focus on developments in Fontenay-sous-Bois and Perreux-sur-Marne
Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Wedding Hall of the Town Hall of Perreux-sur-Marne (98 avenue du Général de Gaulle)
Chelles - Gournay RER passenger meeting
Focus on the developments in Chelles
Monday, March 25, 2024 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Forecourt of the Chelles-Gournay bus station (boulevard Chilperic)
Neuilly-sur-Marne public meeting
Focus on developments in Neuilly-sur-Marne
Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 7 pm to 9 pm
Wedding hall of the Neuilly-sur-Marne City Hall (1 place François Mitterrand)
Neuilly-Plaisance public meeting
Focus on developments in Neuilly-Plaisance
Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Salle des fêtes de Neuilly-Plaisance (11 avenue du Maréchal Foch)