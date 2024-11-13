Bus

New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay

The Bus Bords de Marne project consists of creating dedicated bus lanes and creating a new bus line over about 8.5 km between Val de Fontenay and Chelles-Gournay.

Intention view of the Place de la Résistance in Neuilly-sur-Marne - ©Ile-de-France Mobilités / EGIS
State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Val-de-Marne
Department of Seine-Saint-Denis
Department of Seine et Marne
Île-de-France Mobilités

The project declared of public utility!

Published on

The Bus Bords de Marne project declared of public utility!

General map of the project

Key-Figures

17 stations

on 7 municipalities crossed(1 every 530m approximately)

3 stations served

Val de Fontenay, Neuilly-Plaisance, Chelles-Gournay

8.5 km of route

85% of which are on dedicated lanesand 15% in mixed sitesin each direction of traffic

1 continuous two-way cycle path

of Val de Fontenayin Chelles-Gournay

33,000 travellers

expected per day

24m

the length of the new busesbi-articulated, accessible to alland electrically powered

4 minutes

frequency during peak hours,6 min. approx. at off-peak hours

A wide range of hours

30 minutes

between the termini,10 min. from Maison Blanche to Chelles-Gournayor Neuilly-Plaisance RER

Calendar

  1. Winter 2020-2021
    Prior consultation
  2. 2021-2023
    Preliminary studies (schematic diagram and investigation file)
  3. December 2023
    Approval of the schematic diagram and the public interest inquiry file by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
  4. From October 14 to November 13, 2024
    Public inquiry
  5. Today
    April 2025
    Approval of the Project Declaration by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
  6. 2025
    Declaration of public utility and start of detailed design studies (preliminary design)
  7. 2030
    Commissioning

Objectives

To offer a fast, reliable and comfortable means of transportation to move easily around the territory

The Triangle

In Fontenay-sous-Bois and Le Perreux-sur-Marne, the Bus Bords de Marne uses the "triangle" of Val de Fontenay.