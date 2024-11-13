New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay

The Bus Bords de Marne project consists of creating dedicated bus lanes and creating a new bus line over about 8.5 km between Val de Fontenay and Chelles-Gournay.
General map of the project
Key-Figures
17 stations
on 7 municipalities crossed(1 every 530m approximately)
3 stations served
Val de Fontenay, Neuilly-Plaisance, Chelles-Gournay
8.5 km of route
85% of which are on dedicated lanesand 15% in mixed sitesin each direction of traffic
1 continuous two-way cycle path
of Val de Fontenayin Chelles-Gournay
33,000 travellers
expected per day
24m
the length of the new busesbi-articulated, accessible to alland electrically powered
4 minutes
frequency during peak hours,6 min. approx. at off-peak hours
A wide range of hours
30 minutes
between the termini,10 min. from Maison Blanche to Chelles-Gournayor Neuilly-Plaisance RER
Calendar
- Winter 2020-2021Prior consultation
- 2021-2023Preliminary studies (schematic diagram and investigation file)
- December 2023Approval of the schematic diagram and the public interest inquiry file by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
- From October 14 to November 13, 2024Public inquiry
- TodayApril 2025Approval of the Project Declaration by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2025Declaration of public utility and start of detailed design studies (preliminary design)
- 2030Commissioning