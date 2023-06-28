The Triangle and the terminus of Val de Fontenay
In Fontenay-sous-Bois and Le Perreux-sur-Marne, the Bus Bords de Marne takes the Val de Fontenay "triangle" formed by Avenue du Général de Gaulle / de Lattre de Tassigny, Rue Carnot, and Avenue Louison-Bobet / Boulevard Raymond Poincaré. The bus serves the terminus at Val de Fontenay and the Carnot station.
The main issues are:
- Serve the rapidly changing sectors around the hub and optimise the connection with the Val de Fontenay station;
- Preserve tree alignments as much as possible;
- Provide cycling facilities integrated into the Vélo Île-de-France network and compatible with the orientations of the Metropolitan Bike Plan;
- Limit the effects on road traffic, particularly at intersections, and maintain the function of transit and motorway access to the A86.
Route and developments selected
In the project presented during the preliminary consultation, the terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne was located within the current bus hub to the west of Val de Fontenay.
The project now provides for the terminus to be located within the future Val de Fontenay eastern bus hub located in the "Péripôle" sector, as close as possible to the future stations of metro 15 and the T1 tramway. The Carnot station will be located on Rue Carnot in the direction of Chelles-Gournay, and on Avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny in the direction of Val de Fontenay.
View of the Place du Général Leclerc in Perreux-sur-Marne
The Place du Général Leclerc in Perreux-sur-Marne, at the crossroads of the V4, V9 and V20 axes of the Vélo Île-de-France network, will be completely redeveloped for the benefit of pedestrians and cyclists.
These changes to the project make it possible to:
- To improve the connections between the Bus Bords de Marne and the other lines serving the Val de Fontenay hub;
- To improve the service to the surrounding districts and facilities;
- To preserve the trees as much as possible and to complete the existing tree alignments with new plantings;
- To ensure the continuity of cycling facilities along the route, integrated into the Vélo Île-de-France network and compatible with the orientations of the Metropolitan Bike Plan.
Focus: a two-stage terminus in Val de Fontenay
In the long term, the western terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne Val de Fontenay line will be organised within the future Val de Fontenay East bus hub and will offer a direct connection with the RER A, the RER E, line 15 of the Grand Paris Express and the extension of the T1 tramway. This future bus hub is to be built as part of the project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub.
Pending the implementation of the new Val de Fontenay East bus hub, the terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne would be temporarily located on rue Carnot. In this configuration, the connection with the Val de Fontenay RER hub would be via the Allée des Sablons.
Visualize the area in 3D
On board the bus, from station to station, you can discover in 3D video the intention of the final developments of the Bus Bords de Marne in this sector. At each station, a 360° panorama allows you to view the bus shelters and the pedestrian view more precisely (just move the camera with your mouse on a computer or with your index finger on mobile).
Note: these views of intent are intended to give an initial overview of the developments proposed at this stage of the studies. Some aspects are therefore likely to evolve in the course of the studies, or are not shown as they stand, such as road traffic lights.
This version can be viewed on desktop or mobile. A higher definition version will be put online in the coming weeks and can be viewed on computer.