The Triangle and the terminus of Val de Fontenay

In the project presented during the preliminary consultation, the terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne was located within the current bus hub to the west of Val de Fontenay.

The project now provides for the terminus to be located within the future Val de Fontenay eastern bus hub located in the "Péripôle" sector, as close as possible to the future stations of metro 15 and the T1 tramway. The Carnot station will be located on Rue Carnot in the direction of Chelles-Gournay, and on Avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny in the direction of Val de Fontenay.