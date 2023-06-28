Objectives
To offer a fast, reliable and comfortable means of transportation to move easily around the territory
Facilitate bus traffic: the Bus Bords de Marne will run largely on dedicated lanes with priority at crossroads. It will thus benefit from better regularity and a reduction in travel times of up to 5 to 10 minutes compared to the travel times currently observed during rush hour.
Improving passenger comfort: biarticulated buses with their own engine that can accommodate around 145 people will be put into circulation on the entire new line (compared to 100 people in an articulated bus) in order to adapt the line to the expected levels of ridership and improve passenger comfort. In addition, the line will be 100% accessible to all, in particular thanks to specific facilities and equipment for people with reduced mobility (guide strips, audio announcements, access ramps, etc.).
Combine the fine service of the territory and an efficient link to the station hubs: the number and positioning of certain bus stops will be modified to ensure a good balance between the fine service of the territory and the operating performance of the Bus Bords de Marne (approximately 530 metres between each station on average). The project also aims to facilitate connections with the existing and future transport offer at Val de Fontenay, Neuilly-Plaisance and Chelles-Gournay stations, and with the other bus lines at the interface.
Focus: adapting the bus network
The project will be accompanied by a reorganisation of the local bus network which will be precisely defined in the two or three years preceding the commissioning of the Bus Bords de Marne according to the evolution of uses.
This reorganization will aim to:
- Maintain service to the sectors currently served by line 113 and not served by the future Bus Bords de Marne: between the Leclerc roundabout in Perreux-sur-Marne and the RER station in Nogent-sur-Marne, and between the Chelles-Gournay hub and the Terre-Ciel shopping centre in Chelles;
- To allow other bus lines to benefit from the developments carried out as part of the Bus Bords de Marne project.
Improving the living environment
Calming and enhancing public space: the redevelopment of public space planned as part of the project will make it possible to calm traffic and set up a more balanced sharing of space for the benefit of public transport users, cyclists and pedestrians. The project also aims to preserve and strengthen as much as possible the vegetation network on the route of the Bus Bords de Marne, contributing to the comfort of all and the landscape quality of the axis.
Giving a place to cyclists and pedestrians: the project will facilitate the use of active modes by creating continuous, comfortable and safe routes for walking or cycling. The project includes the widening of pedestrian spaces and pavements wherever possible, and the creation of a continuous cycle route of more than 8.8 km integrated into the V4, V9 and V20 axes of the Vélo Île-de-France network on the sections common to the Bus Bords de Marne route.
Strengthening the attractiveness of the territory and supporting its development
The Bus Bords de Marne will make it possible both to maintain service to the urban sectors along the axis and to support regional development projects, in particular the sectors of Maison Blanche in Neuilly-sur-Marne, and Val de Fontenay - Alouettes in Fontenay-sous-Bois.