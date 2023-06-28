The preliminary consultation of 2020-2021
A look back at the previous consultation
From 9 November 2020 to 8 February 2021, Île-de-France Mobilités organised a preliminary consultation* on the Bus Bords de Marne project. All local residents, users of the former RN34, public transport users, companies, associations and local authorities have been invited to participate in order to enrich the project and make it evolve so that it best meets the needs and expectations of the territory.
During the 92 days of the consultation, the public was able to exchange with Île-de-France Mobilités during several times of exchange and participate via different modalities: during meetings with the project team, on the website through the form and/or the participatory card and finally by mail with the T-coupons attached to the leaflet distributed in the territory.
895 contributions collected
11 times of exchange
2 focus workshops
5 traveller and local meetings
4 telephone hotlines
The results of the consultation
The results of this consultation, its lessons learned and the orientations taken for the continuation of the Bus Bords de Marne project were approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 14 April 2021.
The consultation highlighted significant support for the Bus Bords de Marne project in its principle and its general route, with alternative route proposals on the approach to the terminals. The sharing of functionalities on the road (between cars, pedestrians, cyclists, trees, parking, and taking into account the available rights-of-way...) gave rise to many contributions, and particularly to strong concerns about the planned reduction in road capacity. This subject will be a major issue in future exchanges and studies.
* Voluntary prior consultation, pursuant to Article L.103-2 of the Urban Planning Code.