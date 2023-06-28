The preliminary consultation of 2020-2021

The results of this consultation, its lessons learned and the orientations taken for the continuation of the Bus Bords de Marne project were approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 14 April 2021.

The consultation highlighted significant support for the Bus Bords de Marne project in its principle and its general route, with alternative route proposals on the approach to the terminals. The sharing of functionalities on the road (between cars, pedestrians, cyclists, trees, parking, and taking into account the available rights-of-way...) gave rise to many contributions, and particularly to strong concerns about the planned reduction in road capacity. This subject will be a major issue in future exchanges and studies.