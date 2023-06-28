Assessment of the consultation

On 14 April 2021, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the results of the consultation, its lessons learned and the orientations taken for the continuation of the Bus Bords de Marne project.

A total of 895 contributions were collected during the consultation from 9 November 2020 to 8 February 2021, through the various methods set up and adapted to the health context (project website, T coupons attached to leaflets, local meetings, focus workshops, etc.).

The consultation highlighted significant support for the Bus Bords de Marne project in its principle and its general route, with alternative route proposals on the approach to the terminals. The sharing of functionalities on the road (between cars, pedestrians, cyclists, trees, parking, and taking into account the available rights-of-way...) gave rise to many contributions, and particularly to strong concerns about the planned reduction in road capacity. This subject will be a major issue in future exchanges and studies.

Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to continue the project and to launch the preliminary studies by integrating the points of attention that emerged from the consultation, in particular by deepening the following themes: the characteristics of the new bus line and the associated transport offer, the number of road lanes and the development of crossroads, the living environment (active modes and greening) as well as the project schedule.

Île-de-France Mobilités thanks the many Ile-de-France residents for their participation, which will enrich the upcoming study phase. Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to continuing the partnership work undertaken with the local authorities, which have been involved in the construction of the project since its inception. A continuous system of information and consultation will be maintained with the public and associations.