The public inquiry from 14 October to 13 November 2024
The public inquiry is a codified procedure, prior to major decisions or implementation of land use planning operations, whether of public or private origin, with the aim of ensuring public information and participation.
The public inquiry aimed to:
- Ensure that the public is informed by presenting the characteristics of the project, the conditions for its integration into its environment, its impacts and the measures to remedy them;
- To collect the expression of as many people as possible in order to ensure that they are taken into account in the assessment of the project;
- To make the local inter-communal urban plan of the public establishment Paris Est Marne & Bois compatible: this consists of modifying and making this document consistent with the project;
- Ultimately, allow the observations and proposals received during the inquiry to be taken into consideration by the commission of inquiry and the project owner;
- To allow the competent authorities to decide on the public utility of the project.
The public inquiry was held from 14 October to 13 November 2024. For this public inquiry led by the coordinating Prefecture of Val-de-Marne, the independent commission of inquiry has been appointed by the administrative court of Melun.
How to participate
From October 14 to November 13, 2024, several ways of participating have been proposed to you to give your opinion on the Bus Bords de Marne project.
Would you like to know everything about the project?
All the documents making up the investigation file were available for consultation during the investigation on the dedicated platform. They can now be consulted on the media library of this site.
Get informed
- The information pack
- The online public inquiry file .
- The paper public inquiry file: in all the town halls of the route and in the prefecture of Seine-Saint-Denis, Seine-et-Marne and Val-de-Marne.
Participate
- Paper registers were available in the town halls of the route, at the prefecture and during the mobile offices.
- A digital register was available on the dedicated portal.
- You have been able to send your opinions to the commission of inquiry by email: [email protected] or by post: to the president of the commission of inquiry of the Bus Bords de Marne project
Prefecture of Val-de-Marne
DCPPAT/BEPUP
21/29 Avenue du Général de Gaulle
94000 Créteil
Exchange
- Public meeting
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.
Neuilly-sur-Marne
City Hall - Wedding Hall on the 1st floor
Offices of the Commission of Inquiry
Perreux-sur-Marne Town Hall, on the first floor, in the committee room:
- Tuesday, October 15 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Monday, October 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Wednesday 13 November from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
City of Fontenay-sous-Bois, Technical Services and Urban Planning, Urban Development Department, 6 rue de l'Ancienne Mairie:
- Tuesday, October 15 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Friday, November 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Neuilly-Plaisance Town Hall, Elected Officials' Room:
- Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 8 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Neuilly-sur-Marne Town Hall, On the second floor, in the Guérin room:
- Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Thursday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Friday 8 November from 15:00 to 18:00
Gagny Town Hall, Lucien Millet Room:
- Monday 14 October from 14:00 to 17:00
- Tuesday, October 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Gournay-sur-Marne Town Hall, Wedding Hall:
- Friday, October 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Chelles Town Hall, Municipal Council Chamber:
- Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Mobile hotlines:
- Val de Fontenay station, on the forecourt of the RER station: Tuesday 29 October from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm
- Neuilly-Plaisance station, on the forecourt of the RER station: Tuesday, October 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Chelles-Gournay station, on the forecourt of the RER station: Monday 4 November from 14:00 to 17:00