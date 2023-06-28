The 2023 MECDU consultation
After the preliminary consultation of 2020-2021, a new phase of dialogue took place from 16 October to 12 November 2023 inclusive. This was the consultation prior to the compatibility of the urban planning documents (MECDU) of Perreux-sur-Marne with the Bus Bords de Marne project. This consultation procedure has given rise to a report, available at the bottom of the page, which will be included in the public inquiry file to come in 2024.
What is a MECDU?
The Compatibility of Urban Planning Documents (MECDU) is a procedure that ensures that a development project is taken into account in the urban planning documents of the territory concerned. It is therefore a question of adapting these documents to allow the project in question to be carried out.
Urban planning documents are mainly composed of programmes, plans, diagrams and maps. They aim to organise and plan the development of one or more territories by intervening at different levels: municipality, inter-municipality, agglomeration, department, etc. They thus reflect its development ambitions and provide a framework for its urbanisation. Among these regulatory documents, there are, for example: the Urban Travel Plan of Île-de-France (PDUIF), the Travel Plan of the Val-de-Marne department or the local urban plans (PLU) of the municipalities crossed by the project.
The scope of the MECDU consultation
The developments linked to the creation of the new bus line between Val de Fontenay and Chelles-Gournay required the prior compatibility of the local urban plan of Perreux-sur-Marne. It is on the modifications of this local urban plan that this consultation focused. This regulatory consultation was therefore not intended to discuss the appropriateness of the Bus Bord de Marne project insofar as it had already been submitted to the prior consultation in 2020. The changes to the project will be the subject of a new stage of public consultation during the public inquiry.
The urban planning documents of the other municipalities crossed by the project do not require any modifications and are therefore not concerned by this consultation.
To find out more, you can consult the consultation file:
Map of the perimeter of the MECDU consultation
The objectives of this consultation
In application of the urban planning code*, the objective of this consultation was to:
- To collect opinions on the compatibility of the Perreux-sur-Marne PLU and to provide the partners with the elements useful for the adaptation of the documents that they would be required to carry out if necessary;
It was also an opportunity to:
- Inform the public about the nature and progress of the project
- Prepare the next steps of the project, including the public inquiry phase.
This consultation was not intended to discuss the opportunity of the Bus Bords de Marne project insofar as it has already been submitted to the preliminary consultation in 2020. The project's developments will be the subject of a new stage of public consultation, during the public interest inquiry, scheduled for 2024.
*The objective of this consultation is to respond more specifically to the directives set out in the ASAP law of 7 December 2020.
And then?
At the end of this MECDU consultation, all the contributions collected were the subject of a report made public on December 7, 2023. This report feeds into the reflections on the project and completes the MECDU file which will be included in the inquiry file, with a view to the public inquiry to come in 2024.