The 2023 MECDU consultation

The Compatibility of Urban Planning Documents (MECDU) is a procedure that ensures that a development project is taken into account in the urban planning documents of the territory concerned. It is therefore a question of adapting these documents to allow the project in question to be carried out.

Urban planning documents are mainly composed of programmes, plans, diagrams and maps. They aim to organise and plan the development of one or more territories by intervening at different levels: municipality, inter-municipality, agglomeration, department, etc. They thus reflect its development ambitions and provide a framework for its urbanisation. Among these regulatory documents, there are, for example: the Urban Travel Plan of Île-de-France (PDUIF), the Travel Plan of the Val-de-Marne department or the local urban plans (PLU) of the municipalities crossed by the project.