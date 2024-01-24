5 new articulated buses for line 113 while waiting for the Bus Bords de Marne

Ile-de-France Mobilités is continuing its commitment to improve bus traffic, local services and passenger comfort in the short term while waiting for the Bus Bords de Marne.

Five new articulated buses were added to the service on line 113 at the beginning of January to meet travel needs! They are in addition to the 5 buses already replaced in June 2022. More spacious than the standard buses, these 10 buses offer a greater capacity and therefore more comfort for users of line 113.